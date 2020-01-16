Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,188,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 585,437 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,383,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.