Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 64.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

