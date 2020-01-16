Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,522 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $121,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.