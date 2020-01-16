Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 281 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.38 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

