Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,421 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

