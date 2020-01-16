Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,817.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

