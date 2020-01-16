Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.05 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.