Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.