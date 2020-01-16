Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,559,000 after purchasing an additional 360,041 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

