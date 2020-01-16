Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $619,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $167.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $167.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.