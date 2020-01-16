Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $72,017,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 634.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,788,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

