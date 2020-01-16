Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000.

VTV stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $121.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

