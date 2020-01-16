Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $152.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.