Canaccord Genuity Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.23.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of $321.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

