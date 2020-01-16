Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NYSE:CM opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

