Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.06. The stock has a market cap of $600.15 million and a PE ratio of 188.37.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$216.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

