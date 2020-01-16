Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

