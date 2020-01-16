Capital One Financial Comments on Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

