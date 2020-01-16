Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.45

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 20790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATM. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $2,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

