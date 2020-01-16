Carolyn Ferguson Buys 7 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,123 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of £148.61 ($195.49).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,028 ($26.68) per share, for a total transaction of £141.96 ($186.74).

On Friday, November 15th, Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 2,078 ($27.33) on Thursday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612 ($21.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,098.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $897.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

