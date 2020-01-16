Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.00

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$18.00 ($12.77) and last traded at A$17.99 ($12.76), with a volume of 75830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$17.80 ($12.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$15.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.35.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

