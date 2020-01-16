Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 77.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.