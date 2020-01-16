CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$49,250.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00.

CEU stock opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$315.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.33 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.