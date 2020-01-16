Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $512.67

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $512.67 and last traded at $510.18, with a volume of 31055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.48.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.