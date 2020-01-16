Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

