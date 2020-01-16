Choice Hotels International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 716% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $105.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81,654 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,982,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after buying an additional 554,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

