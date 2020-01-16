Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.30

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 217086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

CHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.35%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

