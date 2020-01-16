CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$47.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJ. Desjardins cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$38.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.46. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$36.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$655.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

