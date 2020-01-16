Citigroup Raises AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $38.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

