Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

