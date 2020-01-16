City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 467 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 467 ($6.14), with a volume of 22160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.50 ($5.95).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

The company has a market cap of $123.24 million and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 425.72.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

