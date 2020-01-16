Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,963 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Clarkson alerts:

LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $895.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.81. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,074.79 ($40.45). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,861.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,648.50.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.