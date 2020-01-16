Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.48

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 13153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWEN. ValuEngine lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $291,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 502.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 24.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

