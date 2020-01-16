CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.00

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 152.20 ($2.00), with a volume of 123593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.60 ($2.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96. The stock has a market cap of $438.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $0.68. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 232 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

