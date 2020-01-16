Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $188,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,891 shares of company stock worth $14,392,352 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

