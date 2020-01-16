Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.97

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 18505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Colfax by 62.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

