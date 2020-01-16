Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

