Comparing Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Primerica (OTCMKTS:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 17.90% 22.88% 2.69% Kansas City Life Insurance 3.46% 2.34% 0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primerica and Kansas City Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.90 billion 2.78 $324.09 million $7.33 17.40 Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.68 $15.67 million N/A N/A

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Primerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Primerica pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primerica and Kansas City Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 1 0 1 0 2.00 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica presently has a consensus price target of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primerica beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

