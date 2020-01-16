Contrasting Unit (NYSE:UNT) & Primeenergy Resources (NYSE:PNRG)

Unit (NYSE:UNT) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unit and Primeenergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unit currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,722.58%. Given Unit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unit is more favorable than Primeenergy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and Primeenergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit -40.93% -0.67% -0.38% Primeenergy Resources 10.38% 12.05% 5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Unit has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unit and Primeenergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $843.28 million 0.03 -$45.29 million $1.00 0.50 Primeenergy Resources $118.10 million 2.52 $14.53 million N/A N/A

Primeenergy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unit.

Summary

Primeenergy Resources beats Unit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

