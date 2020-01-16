Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LUG opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$9.04.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

