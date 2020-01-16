Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

