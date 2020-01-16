CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 15% After Insider Selling

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) shares were down 15% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.30, approximately 162,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 139,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

Specifically, Director Larry Elwood Timlick sold 10,000 shares of CounterPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.18, for a total value of C$71,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,180.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89.

CounterPath Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

