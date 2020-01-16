Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €61.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €48.58 ($56.49) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.55. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

