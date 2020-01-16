Credit Suisse Group Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDOC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $98.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

