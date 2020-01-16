Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LGEN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.94. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). Also, insider George Lewis bought 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.