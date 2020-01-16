Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Crocs stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

