CSR (ASX:CSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.96

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.96 ($3.52) and last traded at A$4.96 ($3.52), with a volume of 2519258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.82 ($3.42).

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.73 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

CSR Company Profile (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

