CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $610,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.27 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

