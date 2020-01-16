CyrusOne Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,305,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.