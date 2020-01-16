Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 12,417 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,755,650.00. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $159,010.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,883.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,219. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

